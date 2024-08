Nasdaq Sell-Off: 5 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy That Can Protect Your Principal and Grow Your Wealth in an Unpredictable Market

For the first time in nearly two years, Wall Street is reeling. Although all three major stock indexes are well off their recent highs, it's the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that's been hit the hardest. Over a span of three trading sessions (Aug. 1 – Aug. 5), the Nasdaq shed 1,399 points, or about 8% of its value, and has firmly entered correction territory.Sell-offs are a perfectly normal and unavoidable aspect of the investing cycle. Even though we'll never be able to precisely forecast when these corrections will begin, how long they'll last, or how steep the ultimate decline will be, history tells us that patience pays off handsomely for long-term investors.Nevertheless, heightened volatility over short timelines can be surprising, if not downright unnerving. The 576 points the Nasdaq lost on Monday marked the eighth-largest single-session point drop in its storied history.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool