Nayax Aktie

Nayax für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4XK / ISIN: IL0011751166

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 15:26:33

Nayax Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Revises FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nayax (NYAX), a fintech company, Wednesday reported increased earnings for the third quarter compared to last year.

For the third quarter, Nayax's profit for the period was $3.54 million higher than $0.692 million the prior year.

For the three-month period, earnings per share were $0.092 compared to $0.019 a year ago.

The company's EBITDA doubled to $14.68 million from $7.39 million the prior year.

For the latest period, adjusted EBITDA was $18.2 million from $11.07 million the prior-year quarter.

The company's revenues grew to $104.28 million from $83.01 million the earlier year.

For the full year guidance, the firm is updating revenue in the range of $400-$405 million on a constant currency basis from previous guidance of $410-$425 million, and this indicates revenue growth of 27-29 percent.

The updated adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year is expected to be in the range of $60-$65 million from a previous guidance of $65-$70 million.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 5.93 percent or 2.36 cents up at $42.19 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nayax Ltd Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten