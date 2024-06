Nektar Presents Positive Preclinical Data On TNFR2 For Treatment Of Inflammatory Disease

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Wednesday announced preclinical data on tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 or TNFR2 agonist and bivalent antibody NKTR-0165 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

According to the data, NKTR-0165 binds to TNFR2, a controller of inflammation, on regulatory T cells to boost immunosuppressive functions, the company stated.

Currently, Nektar's stock is climbing 0.79 percent, to $1.27 on the Nasdaq.