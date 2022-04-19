Netflix To Launch Mobile Game 'Exploding Kittens' In May

(RTTNews) - Video streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has announced plans to launch a mobile game and TV series based on the popular Exploding Kittens card game.

Exploding Kittens - The Game will launch on Netflix in May, followed by an adult animated comedy series coming in 2023, starring Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata.

Netflix said that the mobile game will retain the same classic gameplay where players draw cards aiming to avoid the Exploding Kitten. Plus, fans will enjoy two new exclusive cards: Radar, which reveals to players the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the card deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the order of the cards in the deck.

"Our goal is to offer our members great entertainment they'll love in whatever format they may enjoy - whether it be a game or an animated series," said Leanne Loombe, Head of External Games, Netflix. "As we expand our mobile games catalog, we're excited to partner with the Exploding Kittens digital team to bring this enjoyable game to all age groups, including a few exciting updates exclusively for our members."

Meanwhile, the animated series will focus on a conflict between Heaven and Hell, with both God and the Devil visiting Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats. The series comes from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman; executive producers Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; executive producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal's Inman.

"The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix," said Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation. "And we couldn't think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team!"