Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
10.12.2025 16:25:00
Netflix's Acquisition of Warner Bros. Represents a Paradigm Shift in the Streaming Industry. Here Are 6 Things Investors Should Know About the Deal.
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) could change the streaming and media industries forever with its pending acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) film and television studios, which include HBO and HBO Max. It's one of the largest acquisitions ever announced in all media. The deal does not include Warner Bros' cable assets, which will be spun off into a separate company.While the industry has already begun to consolidate, this signals a major shift, with many more streaming companies likely to be acquired in the future, leaving a few large competitors to dominate the space.Here are six things investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!