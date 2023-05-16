New Global Survey Reveals Nearly 60% of Workers Believe AI-powered Automation Improves Job Fulfillment

A survey commissioned by UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, found that nearly 60% of respondents believe that automation can address burnout and improve job fulfillment, and 57% report that they view employers that use business automation to help support employees and modernize operations more favorably than those that do not.

Employees are being asked to do more work with less support, with 28% of all global respondents saying they’ve been asked to take on more tasks at work in the past six months because of layoffs or hiring freezes. As work pile-up takes a toll on employees—more than one in four workers (29%) around the world report feelings of burnout—more staffers are leaning on AI tools to provide relief, giving rise to the Automation Generation.

The Automation Generation does not represent a specific age or demographic, but rather, the professionals embracing AI and automation to be more collaborative, creative, and productive. This generation of workers wants these technologies to enrich their work and personal lives and prevent them from feeling like robots themselves.

Thirty-one percent of all respondents are already using business automation solutions at work. Of these workers comprising the Automation Generation, 87% feel like they have the resources and support needed to do their job effectively and 83% believe business automation solutions can help address burnout and enhance job satisfaction.

The survey of 6,400 workers from across the world also found:

Automation Generation workers desire flexibility, upward mobility, and focus time at work: When asked what aspects of their job would change with the help of automation tools, respondents said they wanted more flexibility when it comes to their work environment (34%), more time to learn new skills (32%), and more time during the workday to focus on critical tasks (27%).

When asked what aspects of their job would change with the help of automation tools, respondents said they wanted more flexibility when it comes to their work environment (34%), more time to learn new skills (32%), and more time during the workday to focus on critical tasks (27%). Global workers are increasingly looking for automation and AI-powered tools to help with mundane, repetitive tasks: 58% of global respondents believe that automation can address burnout and improve job fulfillment. Respondents ranked the following tasks as the ones they most wanted automation to assist with: analyzing data (52%); inputting data/creating datasets (50%); resolving IT/technical issues (49%); and running reports (48%).

58% of global respondents believe that automation can address burnout and improve job fulfillment. Respondents ranked the following tasks as the ones they most wanted automation to assist with: analyzing data (52%); inputting data/creating datasets (50%); resolving IT/technical issues (49%); and running reports (48%). Younger employees are more receptive to the potential of AI-powered automation in helping them at work: More than half of all Generation Z (69%), Millennial (63%), and Generation X (51%) respondents think that automation would help them do their jobs better, while only 44% of Baby Boomer respondents feel similarly.

"Disruption in the workplace and macroeconomic factors often mean employees are asked to bear that burden by doing more with less—but it doesn’t need to be that way,” said Brigette McInnis-Day, Chief People Officer at UiPath. "The employees of Automation Generation are embracing AI-powered automation so they can better manage their workloads, excel in their careers, and improve their work-life balance. Businesses that deploy AI in an open, flexible, and enterprise ready way are best positioned to attract and retain the types of employees that will help them thrive in an automation-first world. Automation is a key differentiator for companies to attract and retain by empowering employees and driving engagement.”

Download the Automation Generation report here.

Methodology

In partnership with Researchscape, UiPath conducted this research via an online survey fielded in March 2023. There were 6,460 respondents to the survey. Topline results were weighted to be representative of the collective economy by each country’s GDP—U.S. (55%), Japan (10%), Germany (9%), India (8%), United Kingdom (7%), France (6%), Australia (4%), Singapore (2%).

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005079/en/