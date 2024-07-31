+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 23:02:00

New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) ("New Mountain,” "New Mountain Finance” or the "Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights1

  • Net investment income of $38.2 million, or $0.36 per weighted average share
  • Net asset value of $12.74 per share compared to $12.77 per share as of March 31, 2024
  • Plan to permanently reduce base management fee to 1.25%
  • Amending and extending the dividend protection program
  • Continued strong credit performance with approximately 97.0% of the portfolio rated green on our internal risk rating system, up from 96.5% at March 31, 2024
  • Increased portfolio velocity with $437.3 million of gross originations2, $299.1 million of repayments2 and $5.5 million of asset sales
  • Significant first lien loan originations contributed to asset mix improvement
  • Successful repricing of the Wells Fargo Credit Facility, reducing the spread from S + 2.50% to S + 2.15%
  • Declared a regular third quarter 2024 distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution related to second quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, each payable on September 30, 2024 to holders of record as of September 16, 2024

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Net Investment Income per Weighted Average Share

$

0.36

 

$

0.39

 

Dividends Paid per Share4

$

0.34

 

$

0.35

 

Annualized Dividend Yield5

 

11.0

%

 

11.0

%

 

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Investment Portfolio6

$

3,227.3

$

3,086.5

NAV per Share

$

12.74

$

12.77

Statutory Debt/Equity3

1.21x

1.08x

Statutory Debt/Equity (Net of Available Cash)3

1.14x

1.03x

Management Comments on Second Quarter Performance

"Our second quarter results reflect another good quarter for NMFC,” said Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "NMFC’s consistent book value and dividend coverage reflect the benefit of our disciplined, defensive growth strategy focused on end markets that perform well across economic cycles.”

John R. Kline, CEO, commented: "We delivered solid performance with stable sequential NII and strong originations totaling more than $437 million in the second quarter. NMFC remains well positioned to capitalize on high-quality investment opportunities in our core defensive growth power alleys. Further, we have maintained strong credit performance, improved our asset mix and reduced the interest rate on our core credit facility.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity6

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s NAV1 was $1,374.1 million and its portfolio had a fair value of $3,227.3 million in 123 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost7 of approximately 11.1%. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company generated $437.3 million of originations2, cash repayments2 of $299.1 million and had $5.5 million of asset sales.

Portfolio and Asset Quality

NMFC’s mandate is to primarily target businesses in the middle market that, consistent with New Mountain’s private equity platform, are high quality, defensive growth companies in industries that are well-researched by New Mountain. The Company’s focus is on defensive growth businesses that generally exhibit the following characteristics: (i) acyclicality, (ii) sustainable secular growth drivers, (iii) niche market dominance and high barriers to competitive entry, (iv) recurring revenue and strong free cash flow, (v) flexible cost structures and (vi) seasoned management teams.

Portfolio Industry Composition based on Fair Value10

Software

 

Business Services

 

ERP

8.2 %

 

 

Engineering & Consulting Services

5.4 %

 

IT Infrastructure & Security

6.9 %

 

 

Real Estate Services

4.5 %

 

Human Capital Management

5.3 %

 

 

Misc Services

3.3 %

 

Ecommerce & Logistics

4.0 %

 

 

Insurance & Benefits Services

3.0 %

 

Finance & Accounting

3.2 %

 

 

Utility Services

2.3 %

 

Governance, Risk & Compliance

3.0 %

 

 

Digital Transformation

1.6 %

 

Integrated Payments

1.4 %

 

 

Data & Information Services

0.2 %

Total Software

32.0 %

 

Total Business Services

20.3 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

Other Industries

 

 

Healthcare Services

9.6 %

 

 

Education

7.0 %

 

Healthcare Software

6.0 %

 

 

Consumer Services

6.8 %

 

Tech-Enabled Healthcare

1.0 %

 

 

Distribution & Logistics

4.3 %

 

Pharma Services

0.9 %

 

 

Financial Services

4.1 %

 

Healthcare Products

0.2 %

 

 

Packaging

2.4 %

 

 

 

 

 

Other

5.6 %

Total Healthcare

17.7 %

 

Total Other Industries

30.2 %

 

The Company monitors the performance and financial trends of its portfolio companies on at least a quarterly basis. The Company attempts to identify any developments within the portfolio company, the industry, or the macroeconomic environment that may alter any material element of the Company’s original investment strategy. As described more fully in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the portfolio monitoring procedures are designed to provide a simple, yet comprehensive analysis of the Company’s portfolio companies based on their operating performance and underlying business characteristics, which in turn forms the basis of its Risk Rating. The Risk Rating is expressed in categories of Green, Yellow, Orange and Red with Green reflecting an investment that is in-line with or above expectations and Red reflecting an investment performing materially below expectations.

The following table shows the Risk Rating of the Company’s portfolio companies as of June 30, 2024:

(in millions)

As of June 30, 2024

Risk Rating

 

Cost

 

Percent

 

Fair Value

 

Percent

 

Weighted Average Mark

Green9

 

$

3,078.3

 

95.1 %

 

$

3,130.3

 

97.0 %

 

98.1 %

Yellow6

 

 

87.0

 

2.7 %

 

 

58.2

 

1.8 %

 

66.8 %

Orange

 

 

59.4

 

1.8 %

 

 

35.8

 

1.1 %

 

74.3 %

Red

 

 

12.9

 

0.4 %

 

 

3.0

 

0.1 %

 

36.2 %

Total

 

$

3,237.6

 

100.0 %

 

$

3,227.3

 

100.0 %

 

 

As of June 30, 2024, all investments in the Company’s portfolio had a Green Risk Rating, with the exception of four portfolio companies that had a Yellow Risk Rating, five portfolio companies that had an Orange Risk Rating and one portfolio company that had a Red Risk Rating.

The following table shows the Company’s investment portfolio composition as of June 30, 2024:

(in millions)

 

 

 

 

Investment Portfolio Composition

 

June 30, 2024

 

Percent of Total

First Lien

 

$

2,017.6

 

63 %

Senior Loan Funds & NMNLC11

 

 

376.0

 

12 %

Second Lien6

 

 

290.5

 

9 %

Subordinated

 

 

106.8

 

3 %

Preferred Equity

 

 

224.4

 

6 %

Common Equity and Other

 

 

212.0

 

7 %

Total

 

$

3,227.3

 

100 %

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $119.6 million and total statutory debt outstanding of $1,659.5 million3. The Company's statutory debt to equity was 1.21x as of June 30, 2024. Additionally, the Company had $300.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $498.1 million of available capacity on its Holdings Credit Facility, DB Credit Facility and NMFC Credit Facility.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company sold 1,562,122 shares of common stock under its equity distribution agreement. For the same period, the Company received total accumulated net proceeds of approximately $19.8 million, including $0.0 million of offering expenses, from these sales.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

New Mountain Finance Corporation will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2024. To participate in the live earning conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the audio webcast link. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

  • United States: +1 (877) 443-9109
  • International: +1 (412) 317-1082
  • Live Audio Webcast

A replay of the conference call can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call through November 1, 2024. The full webcast replay will be available through August 1, 2025. To access the earnings webcast replay please visit the New Mountain Investor Relations website.

  • United States: +1 (877) 344-7529
  • International: +1 (412) 317-0088
  • Access Code: 8717497

For additional details related to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, please refer to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the supplemental investor presentation which can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.

____________________________________________

(1)

Excludes non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation ("NMNLC”). For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively, is excluded from investment income, $0.1 million and $0.0 million, respectively, of net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other general and administrative is excluded from net expenses and $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, is excluded from net investment income.

(2)

Originations exclude payment-in-kind ("PIK”); originations, repayments, and sales excludes revolvers, unfunded commitments, bridges, return of capital, and realized gains / losses.

(3)

Excludes the Company’s United States Small Business Administration ("SBA”) guaranteed debentures.

(4)

Includes the regular quarter distribution and the supplemental distribution paid in the quarter.

(5)

Dividend yield calculation uses the closing stock price of $12.42 on July 29, 2024 and $12.75 on July 31, 2023 and includes regular and supplemental dividends.

(6)

Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell.

(7)

References to "YTM at Cost” assume the accruing investments, including secured collateralized agreements, in the Company's portfolio as of a certain date, the ‘‘Portfolio Date’’, are purchased at cost on that date and held until their respective maturities with no prepayments or losses and are exited at par at maturity. This calculation excludes the impact of existing leverage. YTM at Cost uses the Sterling Overnight Interbank Average Rate ("SONIA”), Euro Interbank Offered Rate ("EURIBOR") and Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR”) curves at each quarter’s respective end date. The actual yield to maturity may be higher or lower due to the future selection of SONIA, EURIBOR and SOFR contracts by the individual companies in the Company’s portfolio or other factors.

(8)

Includes investments in joint ventures.

(9)

Includes investments held in NMNLC.

(10)

Excludes NMFC Senior Loan Program III LLC ("SLP III"), NMFC Senior Loan Program IV LLC ("SLP IV") and NMNLC.

(11)

Senior Loan Funds includes SLP III and SLP IV.

New Mountain Finance Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

June 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Investments at fair value

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,429,377 and $2,283,490, respectively)

$

2,411,396

 

 

$

2,209,867

 

Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $119,130 and $107,895, respectively)

 

118,351

 

 

 

133,659

 

Controlled investments (cost of $659,042 and $646,823, respectively)

 

684,033

 

 

 

667,796

 

Total investments at fair value (cost of $3,207,549 and $3,038,208, respectively)

 

3,213,780

 

 

 

3,011,322

 

Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell (cost of $30,000 and $30,000, respectively)

 

13,500

 

 

 

16,500

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

119,607

 

 

 

70,090

 

Interest and dividend receivable

 

48,071

 

 

 

44,107

 

Deferred tax asset

 

 

 

 

594

 

Receivable from affiliates

 

154

 

 

 

82

 

Other assets

 

28,506

 

 

 

16,519

 

Total assets

$

3,423,618

 

 

$

3,159,214

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

 

Unsecured Notes

$

685,974

 

 

$

506,500

 

Holdings Credit Facility

 

386,563

 

 

 

515,063

 

SBA-guaranteed debentures

 

300,000

 

 

 

300,000

 

Convertible Notes

 

260,150

 

 

 

260,207

 

DB Credit Facility

 

182,000

 

 

 

186,400

 

NMFC Credit Facility

 

141,840

 

 

 

36,813

 

NMNLC Credit Facility II

 

2,948

 

 

 

2,853

 

Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of $58,243 and $54,263, respectively)

 

(22,516

)

 

 

(22,387

)

Net borrowings

 

1,936,959

 

 

 

1,785,449

 

Payable for unsettled securities purchased

 

51,199

 

 

 

 

Interest payable

 

22,937

 

 

 

20,440

 

Management fee payable

 

10,490

 

 

 

10,116

 

Incentive fee payable

 

9,550

 

 

 

8,555

 

Payable to broker

 

1,650

 

 

 

 

Derivative liability at fair value

 

1,552

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liability

 

63

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

2,701

 

 

 

2,931

 

Total liabilities

 

2,037,101

 

 

 

1,827,491

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Net assets

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, and 107,851,415 and 102,558,859 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

1,079

 

 

 

1,026

 

Paid in capital in excess of par

 

1,398,438

 

 

 

1,331,269

 

Accumulated undistributed earnings

 

(25,399

)

 

 

(12,344

)

Total net assets of New Mountain Finance Corporation

$

1,374,118

 

 

$

1,319,951

 

Non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation

 

12,399

 

 

 

11,772

 

Total net assets

$

1,386,517

 

 

$

1,331,723

 

Total liabilities and net assets

$

3,423,618

 

 

$

3,159,214

 

Number of shares outstanding

 

107,851,415

 

 

 

102,558,859

 

Net asset value per share of New Mountain Finance Corporation

$

12.74

 

 

$

12.87

 

New Mountain Finance Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2024

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2024

 

June 30, 2023

Investment income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income)

$

57,583

 

 

$

64,649

 

 

$

113,820

 

 

$

125,407

 

PIK interest income

 

4,437

 

 

 

3,767

 

 

 

9,120

 

 

 

7,711

 

Dividend income

 

2,284

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

2,577

 

 

 

94

 

Non-cash dividend income

 

4,797

 

 

 

4,305

 

 

 

9,481

 

 

 

8,471

 

Other income

 

3,291

 

 

 

686

 

 

 

4,891

 

 

 

2,604

 

From non-controlled/affiliated investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (excluding PIK interest income)

 

376

 

 

 

683

 

 

 

744

 

 

 

692

 

PIK interest income

 

873

 

 

 

414

 

 

 

1,709

 

 

 

1,105

 

Non-cash dividend income

 

1,374

 

 

 

1,139

 

 

 

2,618

 

 

 

2,244

 

Other income

 

62

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

126

 

From controlled investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (excluding PIK interest income)

 

1,383

 

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

2,744

 

 

 

2,687

 

PIK interest income

 

3,721

 

 

 

3,686

 

 

 

7,856

 

 

 

8,074

 

Dividend income

 

12,340

 

 

 

12,143

 

 

 

25,023

 

 

 

23,138

 

Non-cash dividend income

 

1,570

 

 

 

1,292

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

2,522

 

Other income

 

497

 

 

 

1,375

 

 

 

1,370

 

 

 

2,570

 

Total investment income

 

94,588

 

 

 

95,492

 

 

 

185,144

 

 

 

187,445

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other financing expenses

 

33,113

 

 

 

31,700

 

 

 

64,129

 

 

 

62,496

 

Management fee

 

11,351

 

 

 

11,577

 

 

 

22,348

 

 

 

23,215

 

Incentive fee

 

9,550

 

 

 

9,982

 

 

 

18,939

 

 

 

19,579

 

Professional fees

 

1,127

 

 

 

1,003

 

 

 

2,194

 

 

 

1,968

 

Administrative expenses

 

1,108

 

 

 

953

 

 

 

2,076

 

 

 

2,001

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

527

 

 

 

513

 

 

 

992

 

 

 

1,001

 

Total expenses

 

56,776

 

 

 

55,728

 

 

 

110,678

 

 

 

110,260

 

Less: management fee waived

 

(861

)

 

 

(1,096

)

 

 

(1,762

)

 

 

(2,159

)

Net expenses

 

55,915

 

 

 

54,632

 

 

 

108,916

 

 

 

108,101

 

Net investment income before income taxes

 

38,673

 

 

 

40,860

 

 

 

76,228

 

 

 

79,344

 

Income tax expense

 

234

 

 

 

932

 

 

 

235

 

 

 

1,028

 

Net investment income

 

38,439

 

 

 

39,928

 

 

 

75,993

 

 

 

78,316

 

Net realized (losses) gains:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

(34,966

)

 

 

(7,314

)

 

 

(46,824

)

 

 

(8,622

)

Controlled investments

 

3,800

 

 

 

9,880

 

 

 

3,831

 

 

 

11,853

 

Foreign currency

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

32,895

 

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

56,055

 

 

 

(755

)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

 

(4,080

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(26,543

)

 

 

(15

)

Controlled investments

 

1,697

 

 

 

(9,488

)

 

 

4,017

 

 

 

(691

)

Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(39

)

Foreign currency

 

129

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

55

 

Provision for taxes

 

(130

)

 

 

(94

)

 

 

(767

)

 

 

(225

)

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

 

(3,655

)

 

 

(4,850

)

 

 

(13,125

)

 

 

1,574

 

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

 

34,784

 

 

 

35,078

 

 

 

62,868

 

 

 

79,890

 

Less: Net increase in net assets resulting from operations related to non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation

 

(313

)

 

 

(248

)

 

 

(989

)

 

 

(487

)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations related to New Mountain Finance Corporation

$

34,471

 

 

$

34,830

 

 

$

61,879

 

 

$

79,403

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.79

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic

 

106,891,784

 

 

 

100,937,026

 

 

 

105,276,077

 

 

 

100,937,026

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.71

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted

 

125,759,769

 

 

 

127,016,910

 

 

 

124,101,624

 

 

 

125,313,634

 

Distributions declared and paid per share

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.67

 

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Our portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with approximately $55 billion of assets under management.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL

New Mountain Capital ("NMC") is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements”, which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.

