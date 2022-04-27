New MuleSoft Anypoint Code Builder Helps Developers Innovate Faster and Increase Productivity with Web-Based Integrated Development Environment

Anypoint Code Builder helps developers manage disparate systems with minimal configuration and rich code-editing features

Together with Anypoint Flex Gateway and API Governance, developers can manage and secure any service and apply governance to any API, faster and easier

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Salesforce TrailblazerDX '22 , MuleSoft announced Anypoint Code Builder, a new integrated development environment (IDE) that empowers developers to create APIs and integrations with a modern user experience built on Visual Studio Code, the popular code editor. This next generation IDE enables developers to design, implement, and deploy APIs and integrations from a single environment in days instead of weeks or months with costly custom code.

Boost retention and upskill developers for the future of work

IT teams and developers are experiencing increased pressure to deliver digital transformation initiatives faster. In fact, the number of projects IT is asked to deliver increased by 40% on average over the past year. The challenge is compounded by new technology and skills required for developers to deliver on their priorities with 76% of organizations saying they experience lower developer productivity due to time spent learning new software development skills.

"The future of work requires every organization to empower their employees with the tools they need to close the skills gap and level up their developers," said Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer, MuleSoft. "Developers demand modern, easy-to-use tools so that they can focus on innovation rather than dealing with cumbersome code and inefficient processes."

Easily compose customer experiences from a single, user-friendly environment

MuleSoft's Anypoint Code Builder addresses today's developer challenges by enabling them to easily compose their app, service, or customer experience — all within a single environment. This new IDE empowers developers to get started faster with built-in recommendations at design time. It also helps developers follow development best practices with a library of building blocks for common API and integration patterns.

"As the largest consumer crypto wallet in the world, we need to be able to keep up with increasing customer demand for bitcoin transactions," said Saiesh Prakash, Senior Manager, Engineering and Product Management, Coinbase. "Using MuleSoft, Coinbase can continue to scale its customer support and bring digital currency to the masses. Innovations like Anypoint Code Builder allow us to increase developer productivity and build integrations faster in a readily available hosted environment with minimal configuration and rich code-editing features."

Adapt to any architecture and define central governance to any API

As companies create more APIs to connect an increasing number of digital touchpoints, one of the biggest challenges developers experience is gaining visibility into their organization's existing APIs. Along with Anypoint Code Builder, MuleSoft is also announcing universal API management capabilities to manage APIs from anywhere – all from a single place. Companies can now:

Adapt to any architecture with a flexible, lightweight gateway to manage and secure any service : Anypoint Flex Gateway allows developers to deliver the level of performance required for the most demanding applications, providing enterprise security and manageability across any API, environment, or architecture.

: Anypoint Flex Gateway allows developers to deliver the level of performance required for the most demanding applications, providing enterprise security and manageability across any API, environment, or architecture. Build trust without sacrificing agility by defining central governance rules and applying them to any API at scale: With Anypoint API Governance, companies can operationalize governance across all their enterprise APIs to comply with industry regulations and internal design standards, without adding friction to development.

Additional information

Learn more about Anypoint Flex Gateway and Anypoint API Governance .

and . Read MuleSoft's latest research on how 'The Great Resignation' has made it difficult for more than 85% of organizations to retain and recruit skilled developers.

on how 'The Great Resignation' has made it difficult for more than 85% of organizations to retain and recruit skilled developers. Tune into TrailblazerDX , the developer event of the year, on Wednesday, April 27 – Thursday, April 28 , and join MuleSoft's session .

, the developer event of the year, on – , and join MuleSoft's . Learn more about Salesforce Flow , the complete suite of automation technologies, to help customers quickly automate any complex business process on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform.

Pricing and availability

Anypoint Code Builder will be in Beta in the coming months and expected to be generally available in the second half of 2022.

Anypoint Flex Gateway and Anypoint API Governance will be generally available in the coming weeks.

