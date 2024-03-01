New York Community Bancorp Stock Drops After Bank Discloses 'internal Controls' Issue, CEO Change

(RTTNews) - Shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) fell more than 21% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the bank disclosed issues with its internal controls and announced a leadership change.

NYCB closed Thursday's regular trading at $4.79 up $0.25 or 5.51%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $1.04 or 21.71%.

As part of management's assessment of the company's internal controls, the company identified material weaknesses in its internal controls related to internal loan review, resulting from ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities, NYCB said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company determined that Generally Accepted Accounting Principles required a "goodwill impairment" charge on the company's "Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income" for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, resulting in a $2.4 billion decrease to the fourth quarter and annual net (loss) income available to common stockholders.

The company's assessment concluded that goodwill from historical transactions (2007 and prior) was fully impaired as of December 31, 2023.

The bank announced an amendment to its fourth-quarter results.

Meanwhile, New York Community Bancorp said it appointed Alessandro DiNello, Executive Chairman of the Board, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. DiNello succeeds Thomas Cangemi, who has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer after 27 years with the Company. Cangemi remains on the Board.

DiNello was appointed Executive Chairman of NYCB's Board of Directors on February 6, 2024. Prior to this, DiNello served as non-executive Chairman of the Board after joining the Company following completion of the Flagstar Bank acquisition in December 2022. Before the acquisition, DiNello served as President and CEO of Flagstar.

In addition, Marshall Lux, a financial services industry leader who has served as an independent director since 2022, has been named Presiding Director of the Board, effective immediately, following Hanif Dahya stepping down as the Board's Presiding Director and as a director. Lux has also been named Chair of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.