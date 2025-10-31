Newell Brands Reports Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands (NWL) reported third quarter net income of $21 million compared with a net loss of $198 million in the prior year period. Normalized net income was $70 million compared with $69 million in the prior year period. Profit per share was $0.05 compared with a loss per share of $0.48. Normalized profit per share was $0.17 compared with $0.16. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $1.8 billion, a decline of 7.2% compared with the prior year period. Core sales declined 7.4% from last year.

The company initiated its outlook for the fourth quarter and updated outlook for the full year 2025. For the fourth quarter, the company expects: normalized EPS in a range of $0.16 to $0.20, and core sales decline in the range of 5.0% to 3.0%. For 2025, the company now expects normalized EPS in a range of $0.56 to $0.60; and core sales to decline in the range of 5.0% to 4.0%.

Shares of Newell Brands are down 8% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.