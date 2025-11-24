Newmark Expands In France With Acquisition Of Catella Valuation Advisory

(RTTNews) - Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK), Monday shared that it's expanding its footprint in France by acquiring Catella Valuation Advisory SAS, which is a well-regarded real estate valuation firm based in Paris.

With this acquisition, Newmark's workforce in France will grow to around 200 employees, showing quick expansion since launching in 2024. Executives mentioned that this move is part of Newmark's plan to broaden its valuation and advisory services throughout the EMEA region, ensuring they provide consistent, top-notch insights for investors and lenders.

The Catella team expressed that joining Newmark gives their clients access to a wider global platform.

NMRK is currently trading at $16.62, up $0.14 or 0.85 percent on the Nasdaq.