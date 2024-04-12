|
Newmont Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release first quarter 2024 operations and financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Newmont will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time), the same day, which will be available on the Company’s website.
Conference Call Details
Dial-In Number
833.470.1428
Intl Dial-In Number
404.975.48391
Dial-in Access Code
475768
Conference Name
Newmont
Replay Number
866.813.9403
Intl Replay Number
929.458.6194
Replay Access Code
418753
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/908608833
The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005
About Newmont
Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
