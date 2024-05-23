23.05.2024 04:22:51

News Corp And OpenAI Sign Deal To Integrate News Content Into OpenAI Platforms

(RTTNews) - News Corp and OpenAI announced a multi-year agreement to bring News Corp news content to OpenAI platforms. The collaboration grants OpenAI the authorization to showcase content from News Corp publications when responding to user inquiries and to enrich its offerings.

News Corp stated that OpenAI will receive access to current and archived content from News Corp's major news and information publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily, FN, and New York Post; The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun; The Australian, news.com.au, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier Mail, The Advertiser, and Herald Sun; and others. The partnership does not include access to content from any of News Corp's other businesses.

In addition to providing content, News Corp will share journalistic expertise to help ensure the highest journalism standards are present across OpenAI's offering.

