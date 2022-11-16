NewSouth Window Solutions celebrates two years in the Houston market and 850 homes served

NewSouth Window Solutions, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, recently completed its second year operating in the Houston market, averaging over two homes served per day.

Houston showroom (Photo: Business Wire)

NewSouth Window Solutions entered the Texas market in October 2020 and opened the doors to its 13,500-square-foot retail showroom shortly after. Located in Houston at 15120 NW Freeway, #140, the retail showroom offers consumers the opportunity to browse the brand’s wide selection of window and door styles, test the functionality of the products, and start their home renovation project with a NewSouth Sales Representative. To date, the sales team from NewSouth’s Houston retail location has helped 850 customers in the area remodel their homes with NewSouth products.

"Our NewSouth team is proud to have been able to serve almost one thousand households – adding to home values and improving energy efficiency with our products – since coming to Houston,” said Amy Rahn, President of NewSouth Window Solutions. "As median home values in the area are expected to increase by twenty percent over the next five years, we’re looking forward to being the factory-direct window solution for many more Houston homeowners. In early 2023, we are also planning to roll out our garage door offerings direct from the factory, to provide the full window and door solution for Texas homes.”

As a manufacturer and installer of factory-direct, energy-efficient, vinyl-frame windows and doors, NewSouth Windows offers custom sizes, a wide range of product styles, and integrated blinds, as well as impact-resistant and non-impact glass options.

Houston marked the first of several retail locations in Texas for NewSouth Window Solutions, as the manufacturer recently began serving Dallas and Fort Worth, currently offering in-home sales consultations with retail showrooms in each location coming soon. Additionally, NewSouth began offering its products in San Antonio earlier this month, with a retail showroom expected to open in late December 2022.

"Bringing our NewSouth Window Solutions brand to Texas in 2020 and increasing our presence in the state this year has directly supported our strategic initiative to grow in desirable markets and geographies” said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PGT Innovations. "Through this strategic growth plan, we are able to introduce products from our family of brands to even more homeowners. We’re excited that NewSouth’s direct-to-consumer channel will help streamline the process for homeowners to transform their properties and improve their home’s value.”

NewSouth Window Solutions currently has 17 retail showrooms in six states including Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

About NewSouth Window Solutions

NewSouth Window Solutions serves homeowners directly by both manufacturing and installing high performance, energy efficient replacement windows and doors with impact resistant glass options. Each product is custom made and backed with a lifetime warranty. Offering factory direct solutions in 17 cities across 7 states in the Southeast U.S., NewSouth was named the nation’s largest factory direct company for windows and doors exclusively, by DWM Magazine in 2022.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

