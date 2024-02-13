Newsweek Names Armstrong World Industries One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek for 2024.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. We firmly believe that supporting an inclusive and diverse work environment is not just a goal but a driving force behind our success,” said Vic Grizzle, AWI CEO and President. "Embracing diverse perspectives enhances creativity, innovation and problem-solving within our workplace, and I am very proud of the work we are doing at Armstrong to support a dynamic environment where employees feel valued and have a sense of belonging at work.”

The selection process for America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity involved analyzing public data, interviewing HR professionals and conducting an anonymous online survey among diverse U.S. employees. This generated 1.5 million company reviews covering aspects such as corporate culture and working environments.

Recently, AWI was also named One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, One of America’s Best Companies to Work For and One of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

A full list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity can be found here.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,100 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

