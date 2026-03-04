Nexi Capital Aktie

Nexi Capital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PF9H / ISIN: IT0005366767

04.03.2026 14:38:52

Nexi Introduces Model Context Protocol To Simplify AI-Based Transactions

(RTTNews) - Nexi S.p.A. (NEXI.MI), Wednesday announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol or MCP, helping developers, merchants and partners to connect AI agents to its solutions and integrate payment capabilities through conversational commands instead of complex coding.

The new framework provides a standardized way for AI systems to interact with Nexi's payment infrastructure, helping merchants across Europe to make step changes in their capabilities.

Also, the company is working along with partners like Google, Visa and Mastercard to build the capabilities enabling agents to initiate payments.

Currently, Nexi's stock is trading at 3.3030 euros, down 0.05 percent on the Milan Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Nexi Capital

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Nexi Capital

