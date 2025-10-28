NextEra Energy Aktie

NextEra Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012

<
28.10.2025 13:04:27

NextEra Energy Reaffirms FY25, FY26 And FY27 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025, 2026 and 2027.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.67 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking further ahead, NextEra Energy still expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.63 to $4.00 per share for fiscal 2026 and $3.85 to $4.32 for fiscal 2027.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $3.99 per share for fiscal 2026.

NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at an approximately 10% rate per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

NextEra Energy Inc 75,60 3,15% NextEra Energy Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt moderate Verluste einsteckt, kommt das deutsche Börsenbarometer kaum vom Fleck. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

