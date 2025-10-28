NextEra Energy Reaffirms FY25, FY26 And FY27 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025, 2026 and 2027.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.67 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking further ahead, NextEra Energy still expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.63 to $4.00 per share for fiscal 2026 and $3.85 to $4.32 for fiscal 2027.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $3.99 per share for fiscal 2026.

NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at an approximately 10% rate per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base.

