07.10.2024 14:20:56

NextPlat Announces Expansion Of E-commerce Distribution Greement With OPKO Health

(RTTNews) - NextPlat (NXPL, NXPLW) announced an expansion of its e-commerce distribution agreement with OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) for the online sales of OPKO Health Europe products in China including securing a new four-year extension and approval to exclusively market its products in Japan.

Under terms of the original e-commerce development program with OPKO, NextPlat launched a OPKO Health branded online storefront on Alibaba Group's Tmall Global e-commerce platform in China featuring an assortment of nutraceutical and veterinary products sold and distributed by OPKO Europe. The original one-year contract has been extended for four years and expanded to include additional e-commerce platforms and digital and social media marketing across China. Also, the e-commerce development program was expanded to include the rights for the sales and marketing of OPKO products to consumers in Japan.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

