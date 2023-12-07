NICE Actimize Wins PAN Finance Award for Most Innovative Fraud Detection Technology, EMEA 2023

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business has announced that PAN Finance, a trusted source of global financial intelligence with a readership base of over 200,000 across 150 countries, has presented it with the organization’s "Most Innovative Fraud Detection Technology/EMEA 2023” award for its end-to-end enterprise fraud solutions.

NICE Actimize provides financial institutions (FIs) the right fraud management solutions to proactively detect and prevent fraud, safeguard the customer journey, and protect both the customer and their institution from fraud schemes. NICE Actimize's IFM-X, industry-leading integrated fraud management, provides complete, real-time, end-to-end fraud prevention coverage that continuously adapts to new and emerging fraud threats.

"Organizations must leverage real-time technology detection to manage fraud types across four essential steps to be effective: identify early, mitigate exposures, resolve investigations, and adhere to regulations. NICE Actimize enterprise fraud management solutions helps financial institutions accomplish these steps,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "NICE Actimize will continue to invest in innovative solutions that address critical needs for our EMEA customers as well as those around the world.”

According to PAN Finance, "Addressing the issue of scams and Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud ahead of impending PSR (Payments Systems Regulator) fraud liability shifts is paramount. NICE Actimize addresses these challenges with an end-to-end approach to allow organizations to take action. With the evolving landscape of digital transactions, the burden of responsibility for such fraudulent activities is transitioning, making it crucial for financial institutions and businesses to tackle these challenges proactively. We are honored to recognize NICE Actimize as a leading innovator.”

NICE Actimize’s end-to-end fraud management solutions also include New Account Fraud, among other applications. NICE Actimize's New Account Fraud solution connects and extends coverage earlier to start at the application stage to provide identity proofing, then move into early account monitoring, and finally, a seamless transition to ongoing monitoring. New Account Fraud orchestrates and connects a financial institutions’ current identity verification data and tools using advanced analytics to create an identity risk score.

About Pan Finance

Pan Finance is a trusted source of global financial intelligence with a readership base of +200,000 across 150 countries. With offices in London, Lagos, Barcelona, Miami & Sharjah and a distribution network in Europe, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, North America and Asia, our ecosystem includes a quarterly magazine (online and print), special reports, a financial news website, and other media channels. As an organisation, it is dedicated to providing concise, intelligible, and up-to-date news for our worldwide readership.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

