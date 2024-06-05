Nominations Open for 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced that nominations are open for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™, which celebrate the innovative approaches and behaviors that drive success in technology and business services partnerships.

Nominations are being accepted from enterprise buyers of IT and business services, as well as technology and service providers, including captive shared services and global capability centers (GCC). The application deadline for partnerships in North America is July 17; the deadline for Latin America is September 4, and the deadline for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) is September 18.

The ISG Paragon Awards™, produced by ISG Events, recognize outstanding examples of how enterprises and providers are collaborating in leveraging technology and new operating models to produce better business outcomes. ISG Paragon Awards will be given in the following categories:

Excellence : Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider;

: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider; Innovation : Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients;

: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients; Transformation : Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function;

: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function; Workplace of the Future : Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology;

: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology; ESG : Recognizing exceptional implementations of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies, and

: Recognizing exceptional implementations of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies, and AI Pacesetter (a new category for 2024): Recognizing substantial business impact through the adoption of AI.

The winners will be announced at regional ISG Sourcing Industry Awards gala dinners later this year. The North America awards will be presented on Wednesday, September 25, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Dallas; the Latin America awards will be presented on Thursday, October 24 in São Paulo, Brazil, and the EMEA awards will be presented on Tuesday, November 19, at the Fairmont Windsor Park in London.

"ISG research finds enterprises look to partnerships for critical access to strategic talent and innovation and for value, which can come in the form of cost optimization, improved productivity, streamlined operations and faster growth,” said John Boccuzzi, Jr., partner and president, ISG Research. "The ISG Paragon Awards celebrate the new sourcing approaches and innovative uses of digital technology and AI that have helped enterprises mitigate risks, manage costs and generate growth over the prior year.”

In addition to the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards, winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing outstanding performances by providers featured in ISG Provider Lens studies, and the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback, will be announced at each regional gala dinner.

"We are delighted to host our annual ISG Sourcing Industry Awards programs in North America, Latin America and Europe, Middle East and Africa,” said Karen Healy, partner and global leader, ISG Events. "These events will celebrate and explore insights from client engagements, showcase the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data, and highlight the enterprises and providers whose strategies achieved standout agility, innovation and success.”

Full details of the award categories and nomination guidelines are available on the award website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

