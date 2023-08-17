Nominees Announced for the 2023 ISG Women in Digital Awards

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the 327 women in the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and India who were nominated for the 2023 ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing exceptional leadership among women in digital roles.

The 327 nominees in five award categories are detailed in an online ISG Women in Digital eBook, along with the independent panels of judges from each region. Winners will be announced during virtual awards ceremonies in September and October by region.

"The ISG Women in Digital Awards program recognizes exceptional leadership among women driving the digital revolution and supports the advancement of women in digital roles,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO, ISG. "Congratulations to each nominee for the ISG Women in Digital Awards. Our firm is delighted to celebrate your unique and valuable skills, points of view and backgrounds.”

Regional winners will be named in the following categories:

Digital Innovator : for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions;

: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions; Rock Star Leader : for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills;

: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills; Women’s Advocate : for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world;

: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world; Rising Star : for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact;

: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact; Digital Titan of the Year: recognizing the most outstanding "Woman in Digital” for 2023 in each region.

"The ISG Women in Digital Awards received an overwhelming response in 2023, with more than 300 exceptional nominees from around the world,” said Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital. "We look forward to celebrating this inspirational community of leaders and their unique leadership journeys at our upcoming awards ceremonies.”

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital community, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

The virtual awards ceremony for the Americas will be held on September 7, at 6 p.m., U.S. ET. Awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented October 11, at 6 p.m., AEDT, and awards for EMEA will be presented October 26, at 6 p.m., GMT.

For more information and to register for the ISG Women in Digital Awards ceremonies, visit the program website or contact ISG.

