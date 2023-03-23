|
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board resolves on transfer of shares
Nordea's Board resolves on transfer of shares under variable remuneration programmes
Nordea Bank Abp's (Nordea) Board of Directors has today resolved on a transfer of own shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights by way of a directed issuance pursuant to Nordea's variable remuneration awards. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting 2022.
In the share issuance, a maximum of 1,500,000 own shares held by Nordea will be transferred without consideration to participants of variable pay programmes according to the applicable terms and conditions of the programmes and regulatory requirements to settle Nordea's commitments for payment of part of variable pay in shares. The transferred shares are subject to a retention period in accordance with applicable regulations.
The shares will be transferred on or around 4 April 2023, at the earliest, in one or several instalments.
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 11.30 EET on 23 March 2023.
