Nordic Firms Seek New Ways to Make Multicloud Pay

Increased operating expenditures have led Nordic enterprises to pursue solutions that improve the interoperability and cost efficiency of their multicloud environments, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for the Nordics finds that recent geopolitical developments and the resulting increase in electricity prices have made the need more urgent for Nordic enterprises to optimize cloud operations and reduce costs. According to Eurostat, although Finland saw significantly lower electricity prices, non-household consumers in Sweden, Norway and Denmark experienced price rises of 60 percent, 75 percent and 100 percent, respectively.

"To help Nordic firms keep a lid on cloud expenditures, service providers are turning their attention toward interoperability and cloud-agnostic capabilities,” said Ola Chowning, ISG partner, North Europe. "A scalable and truly cross-functional multicloud environment should substantially reduce cloud costs and improve sustainability as well.”

For many enterprises in the Nordics and elsewhere, FinOps may hold the key to achieving the cost-efficiency they seek, the ISG report says. The practice of continually optimizing the operational costs of the cloud, FinOps is gaining significant traction among enterprises in the Nordics, mostly driven by inflationary pressures induced by an increase in energy expenditure, the report says.

According to the ISG report, cloud unit economics — a metric that gives companies better visibility into ROI per unit investment in the cloud — will become a key performance indicator as companies try to figure out what levers they should focus on to reduce costs and enhance savings.

Some of those levers include locating idle or overworked instances and reviewing contracts to identify partially utilized savings plans, the report says. Unlike the waterfall method of optimizing cloud costs, FinOps consists of advisory services and tools that work from the ground up, ISG says. In addition, a niche in FinOps practice, known as GreenOps, allows companies to reach business objectives while prioritizing sustainability, the report says.

"In the coming years, Nordic enterprises are likely to take a more conservative approach to spending on public cloud infrastructure,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "A FinOps strategy will support this approach by optimizing cloud resources and, consequently, reducing cloud consumption and cloud bills.”

The report also examines the Gaia-X framework, a European initiative formed to protect data security, privacy and sovereignty from non-EU entities.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 49 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for Midmarket, FinOps Services and Cloud Optimization, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names IBM and Tietoevry as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Accenture, Capgemini, HCLTech and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. AWS, Crayon, Fujitsu, Google, Kyndryl, LTIMindtree, Microsoft, Orange Business, Sopra Steria, TCS and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while CGI, DXC Technology, Infosys, IT Relation and Solita are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Infosys and LTIMindtree are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

