Northisle Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,000,000 (the "Offering”) pursuant to a four-part private placement which will be a combination of common shares ("Common Shares”) priced at C$0.28/share, flow-through common shares ("FT Shares”) priced at C$0.35/share, charity flow-through common shares ("CFT Shares”) priced at C$0.448/share and critical minerals charity flow-through common shares ("CMCFT Shares” and together with the Common Shares, the FT Shares and the CFT Shares, the "Shares”) priced at C$0.476/share. The FT Shares, CFT Shares and CMCFT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act”)). The final allocation of funds will be determined prior to closing of the Offering.

Certain insiders of the Company intend to participate in the Offering, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares, CFT Shares, and CMCFT Shares will be used to incur expenses ("qualifying expenses”) that are "Canadian exploration expenses” (within the meaning of subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act) and "BC flow-through mining expenditures” (within the meaning of subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia))”. The qualifying expenses to be incurred using the gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares and CMCFT Shares will also qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” (within the meaning of subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act).

The Offering is non-brokered; however, the Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Placement is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.

The Shares issued pursuant to this Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on advancement of the project through a prefeasibility study while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package. For more information on Northisle please visit the Company’s website at www.northisle.ca.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may”, "should”, "anticipate”, "expect”, "intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the ability to complete the Offering on the proposed terms or at all, anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the participation of certain insiders and others in the Offering, and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the Offering as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of Northisle. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, Northisle’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

