Northwest Bancshares Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) reported second quarter net income of $5 million, or $0.04 per share compared to $33 million, or $0.26 per share, prior year. Adjusted operating earnings per share was $0.27, flat with last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income was $106.84 million compared to $108.55 million, last year.

The company also announced that its Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2024.

