Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $163.4 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $86.1 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $203.7 million or $0.40 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $2.372 billion from $2.205 billion last year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $163.4 Mln. vs. $86.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.372 Bln vs. $2.205 Bln last year.
