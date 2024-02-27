Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q4 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$106.49 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$482.48 million, or -$1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$77.12 million or -$0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $1.99 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12