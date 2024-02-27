|
27.02.2024 14:38:47
Norwegian Cruise Line Projects Adj. Profit In Q1
(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) said, for 2024, the company expects net yield to increase approximately 5.5% as-reported and approximately 5.4% in constant currency versus 2023. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.23.
For the first quarter, the company expects net yield growth to be approximately 15.5% in constant currency. Adjusted EPS is projected at $0.12.
Fourth quarter net loss was $106.5 million or $0.25 per share compared to net loss of $482.5 million or $1.14 per share, prior year. Adjusted net loss was $77.1 million or $0.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted loss of $439.7 million and $1.04 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was approximately $359.6 million. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter total revenue increased to $1.99 billion from $1.52 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.97 billion in revenue.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are up 9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Norwegian Cruise Line Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Norwegian Cruise Line Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd
|17,22
|-1,63%