Not IonQ. Not Rigetti Computing. This Quantum Computing Stock Is the One I'd Buy and Hold Through 2030.

Classical computers process information using bits, generally illustrated by 0s and 1s. Quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, to tackle extraordinarily complex calculations that today's supercomputers struggle with. Quantum computing is promising to transform critical industries such as drug discovery, materials science, cybersecurity, and financial services. Naturally, investors are looking for the next big winner in this pocket of the artificial intelligence (AI) realm.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) are two of the most closely followed pure-play quantum computing stocks. The catch is that neither company has built a consistently profitable business because commercially useful quantum computing remains years away.

Meanwhile, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has achieved some important breakthroughs in the quantum computing landscape. Let's break down what makes Alphabet a unique player in the quantum landscape to understand why the stock looks like an interesting buy right now.

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