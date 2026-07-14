Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
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14.07.2026 08:00:06
Notice of Interim Results
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Timing of Release of 2026 Interim Results and Investor Conference Call
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the “Company”) today announces that it will be releasing its Interim Results for the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026 at 7.00am GMT on Friday 14 August 2026.
An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am GMT on 14 August 2026.
The details for this call are outlined below:
Ireland (Local): +353 1 691 7842
Ireland (Toll-Free): +353 1800 816 490
United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 0158
All Other Locations: +44 20 3936 2999
Access Code: 130365
To listen to the conference call and view the investor presentation slides via the Live Webcast Facility, please register here: webcast link
A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: Tel: +44 162 657 2049 and provide the Instant Replay passcode 813791. The replay will expire on Friday, August 28, 2026
END
For further information please contact:
For Investor Relations:
Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations o.keegan@ires.ie Tel: +353 (0) 87 299 2445
For Media Queries:
Cathal Barry, Drury iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|436112
|EQS News ID:
|2365092
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
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