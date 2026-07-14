Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

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14.07.2026 08:00:06

Notice of Interim Results

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Notice of Interim Results

14-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Timing of Release of 2026 Interim Results and Investor Conference Call

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the “Company”) today announces that it will be releasing its Interim Results for the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026 at 7.00am GMT on Friday 14 August 2026.

 

An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am GMT on 14 August 2026.

 

The details for this call are outlined below:

 

Ireland (Local): +353 1 691 7842

Ireland (Toll-Free): +353 1800 816 490

United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 0158

All Other Locations: +44 20 3936 2999 

Global Dial-In Numbers

 

Access Code: 130365

 

To listen to the conference call and view the investor presentation slides via the Live Webcast Facility, please register here: webcast link

A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: Tel: +44 162 657 2049 and provide the Instant Replay passcode 813791. The replay will expire on Friday, August 28, 2026

END

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations:

Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations            o.keegan@ires.ie     Tel: +353 (0) 87 299 2445

                                                                    

 

For Media Queries:

Cathal Barry, Drury                                        iresreit@drury.ie   Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                 iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 436112
EQS News ID: 2365092

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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