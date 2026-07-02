Holding(s) in Company

|
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 9.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|
Total of both in %
(9.A + 9.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
3.03%
|
|
3.03%
|
524,344,819
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
IE00BJ34P519 Common Stock
|
|
15,909,188
|
|
3.03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
15,909,188
|
3.03%
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/ Conversion Period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/ Conversion Period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|