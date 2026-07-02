Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie

Irish Residential Properties REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

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02.07.2026 10:18:05

Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Holding(s) in Company

02-Jul-2026 / 09:18 GMT/BST

 Standard Form TR-1

  Standard form for notification of major holdings

 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Irish Residential Properties REIT Public Limited Company

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify):

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:

Wellington Management Group LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

 

Citibank NA

Chase Nominees Ltd.

BNY Custodial Nominees (Ireland) Ltd.

State Street Nominees Ltd.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

30 Jun 2026

6. Date on which issuer notified:

01 Jul 2026

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3%
 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in %

(9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.03%

 

3.03%

524,344,819

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

IE00BJ34P519 Common Stock

 

15,909,188

 

3.03%

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

15,909,188

3.03%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                     
 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wellington Management Group LLP

3.03%

 

3.03%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

3.03%

 

3.03%

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

3.03%

 

3.03%

Wellington Management Company LLP

3.03%

 

3.03%

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder]  will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].

 

12. Additional information:

 

 

Done in London on 01 Jul 2026.
 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 434718
EQS News ID: 2358870

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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