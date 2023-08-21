Notice of Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Eutelsat Shareholders

Regulatory News:

Having received all relevant regulatory clearances, the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris: ETL "Eutelsat") has convened an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Eutelsat shareholders for the purpose of voting on the proposed combination between Eutelsat Communications and OneWeb in an all-share transaction structured as a non-cash contribution of OneWeb shares1 to Eutelsat.

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders is to be held on 28 September 2023 at 09:30 AM (Paris time) at the Amphitheatre of Tour Accor, 82 rue Henri Farman, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux.

All documents pertaining to this Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on https://eutelsat.com/investors as and when required by applicable regulations.

Disclaimer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

In the context of the proposed combination with OneWeb, Eutelsat Communications intends to publish an information document for the listing of its shares to be issued in exchange for the shares contributed by OneWeb to Eutelsat pursuant to Regulation (UE) 2017/1129 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/528 (the "Exemption Document"), and to file it with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"). Investors are urged to carefully read all relevant documents reported in connection with the proposed combination, including the Exemption Document when it becomes available, as these documents will include important information about the proposed combination. Investors will be able to obtain a copy of the Exemption Document (when available) free of charge from Eutelsat Communications' website (https://eutelsat.com).

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer or invitation to exchange or sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase, or any invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Eutelsat Communications, any part of the business or assets of Eutelsat Communications, or any other interest or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed combination or otherwise. This announcement should not be construed as a recommendation to anyone reading this communication.

There can be no assurance that the proposed combination between Eutelsat Communications and OneWeb will be consummated or that the anticipated benefits will be achieved.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across video, fixed connectivity, mobile connectivity and government services markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles over 1,100 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to https://www.eutelsat.com/en/home.html

1 Other than the OneWeb shares held by Eutelsat SA and the UK Government's "Special Share" in OneWeb.

