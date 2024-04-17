Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
Novartis : Six-Year Study Reveals Benefits Of Kesimpta In Newly Diagnosed Relapsing MS Patients

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) said that an analysis of treatment-naive people who were recently diagnosed with relapsing multiple sclerosis found that first-line use of Kesimpta for up to six years provided long-term benefits, including fewer relapses, profoundly suppressed MRI lesion activity, and fewer disability worsening events.

The company announced data from the ALITHIOS open-label extension study showing sustained efficacy of first-line, continuous Kesimpta (ofatumumab) treatment for up to six years in recently diagnosed - defined as starting treatment within three years of initial diagnosis - treatment-naive people living with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

These efficacy outcomes included 44% fewer relapses; 96.4% and 82.7% reductions in MRI lesions (Gd+ T1 and neT2), respectively; and 24.5% and 21.6% fewer 3- and 6-month confirmed disability worsening (CDW) events, respectively, versus those who switched to Kesimpta from teriflunomide.

A separate analysis of the overall ALITHIOS population showed similar efficacy with continuous Kesimpta treatment, which was also well-tolerated with a consistent safety profile up to six years.

The company noted that Switch from teriflunomide to Kesimpta resulted in significant improvements across several efficacy outcomes such as annualized relapse rate and MRI lesion activity in both analyses.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

