|
24.06.2024 15:37:37
Novavax Files For Type II Variation Of Marketing Authorization With EMA For Updated COVID-19 Vaccine
(RTTNews) - Novavax (NVAX) has filed for a type II variation of existing Marketing Authorization with the European Medicines Agency for JN.1 COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2705, for individuals aged 12 and older. The company said the submission is in line with guidance from EMA and the World Health Organization to target the JN.1 lineage this fall.
John Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax, said: "Our updated COVID-19 vaccine is active against current circulating strains, including KP.2 and KP.3."
Novavax plans to have its vaccine in unit-dose vials available for distribution in the European Union for immediate release post-approval.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novavax Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.06.24
|Novavax-Aktie wechselt ins Negative: Empfehlung für Corona-Impfstoff stärkt Novavax (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Novavax-Aktie weiter gefragt: Warum Anleger zugreifen (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Novavax-Aktie verdoppelt: Quartalsergebnis und Milliardendeal mit Sanofi beflügeln Novavax (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Novavax mehr als verdoppelt nach Impfstoffdeal mit Sanofi (dpa-AFX)
|
10.05.24
|Pharmabranche: Novavax vereinbart Lizenzvertrag mit Sanofi für Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie springt nach oben (Handelsblatt)
|
10.05.24
|Novavax schließt milliardenschwere Lizenzvereinbarung mit Sanofi (Dow Jones)
|
10.05.24
|MARKT USA/Dow peilt Ausweitung der Gewinnserie auf acht Tage an (Dow Jones)
|
10.05.24
|Ausblick: Novavax zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)