10.05.2024 08:33:15

Novavax Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$147.550 million, or -$1.05 per share. This compares with -$293.905 million, or -$3.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $93.855 million from $80.951 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$147.550 Mln. vs. -$293.905 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.05 vs. -$3.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $93.855 Mln vs. $80.951 Mln last year.

