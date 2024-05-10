|
10.05.2024 08:33:15
Novavax Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at -$147.550 million, or -$1.05 per share. This compares with -$293.905 million, or -$3.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $93.855 million from $80.951 million last year.
Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$147.550 Mln. vs. -$293.905 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.05 vs. -$3.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $93.855 Mln vs. $80.951 Mln last year.
