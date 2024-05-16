|
16.05.2024 15:40:23
Novo Nordisk Building Site Hit By Fire
(RTTNews) - A fire broke out at a construction site of Novo Nordisk in the Danish city of Kalundborg on Thursday, according to reports.
Pictures of the incident published show thick black smoke rising from the area.
According to Reuters, in an emailed statement, Novo Nordisk confirmed the incident, stating, "We can confirm that a fire broke out today in the roof of a building under construction at a construction site at Novo Nordisk in Kalundborg."
Meanwhile, the company reassured that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Authorities are yet to disclose the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage incurred. However, swift action from emergency services likely prevented further escalation of the situation.
"The fire brigade and police are on site and the authorities report that the fire has been extinguished," the company added.
Kalundborg is a key manufacturing hub for Novo Nordisk.
