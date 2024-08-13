|
13.08.2024 13:30:00
Novo Nordisk Just Hit 3 Snags in a Row. Is Its Stock Still a Buy?
Surprisingly, the last couple of months have been a touch harder than anticipated for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). While it's still raking in cash from sales of its medications for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, it also hit a trio of bumps in the road. Is its stock still a buy, or is its momentum finally starting to peter out?The company's earnings update for the first half of 2024 and a few of its recent filings mention three recent setbacks. These are related to Novo Nordisk's research and development (R&D) activities and to its regulatory submissions.First, it canceled a program in phase 1 clinical trials that sought to treat metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH). The candidate was formulated for administration once per month, and was designed to use two different mechanisms of action to deliver more therapeutic effects than would be possible with only one. As the trial was halted rather than finished, it's probable that investigators didn't see a tolerable safety profile, nor any preliminary efficacy data to write home about.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|122,00
|0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen schließen oberhalb der Nulllinie
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag leichte Verluste, wohingegen sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester präsentierte. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag stärker.