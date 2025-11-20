Novo Nordisk Aktie
Novo Nordisk Just Made a Big Move in the Weight Loss Drug Market. Should You Worry About Rival Eli Lilly?
Investors generally buy pharmaceutical stocks to add an element of safety to their portfolios. People need their medicines regardless of the economic environment, and this fact ensures a level of stability and growth for pharma companies' earnings.In recent years, though, certain drugmakers also have delivered a significant amount of growth. And this is thanks to one particular product portfolio: weight loss drugs. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares have climbed in the double- and triple-digits, respectively, over the past five years -- driven by sales of such products.In more recent quarters, though, Novo stock stumbled while Lilly shares continued to march higher. The reason? Lilly's Zepbound -- launched two years after Novo's Wegovy -- quickly gained traction in the market, and the company's oral weight loss candidate has delivered strong results in late-stage trials. Investors liked this and piled into Lilly shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
