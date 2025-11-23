Novo Nordisk Aktie
Novo Nordisk Just Took a Big Swing, Slashing Its GLP-1 Drug Prices. Will It Pay Off for the Healthcare Giant?
Over the past several years, GLP-1 agonist weight-loss drugs have evolved from a celebrity trend to arguably the hottest growth opportunity in the pharmaceutical industry.Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) jumped out to an early lead with the immense popularity of its Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide), used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. However, a shortage in 2022 spurred competition from compounding pharmacies, and arch-rival Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) Mounjaro and Zepbound (tirzepatide) have come on strong.Share prices of the Danish healthcare company have tumbled over the past 18 months, shedding two-thirds of their value. But after replacing its CEO earlier this year, Novo Nordisk is beginning to punch back in a big way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
