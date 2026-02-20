Nucor Aktie
WKN: 851918 / ISIN: US6703461052
|
20.02.2026 16:19:24
Nucor Board Approves $4 Bln Share Repurchase Program
(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) announced on Friday that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $4.00 billion of the company's common stock. The new authorization replaces the prior $4.00 billion program approved in May 2023, under which approximately $3.69 billion had been repurchased.
The new program has no expiration date, with repurchases to be made periodically based on market conditions and other factors.
In a separate move, the board has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on May 11, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026.
NUE is currently trading at $178.83 down $1.21 or 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
