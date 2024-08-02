Number of AI-Enabled Enterprise Applications to Double by 2024 Year-End: ISG Study

Enterprises are planning to nearly double their number of AI-enabled applications by the end of 2024, according to research from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Market Lens™ Artificial Intelligence Study found the average large enterprise has an application portfolio of just under 1,800 applications. ISG study respondents said they will enable an average of 488 applications with AI by the end of 2024, up from 250 AI-enabled applications in 2023, representing a shift in AI spending from 2 percent in 2023 to 3.7 percent in 2024.

"Generative AI has made it abundantly clear that use cases for artificial intelligence technology are expansive,” said Steve Hall, chief AI officer, ISG, and host of the event. "To nearly double the number of AI-enabled applications by the end of 2024, enterprises will be enabling four or five applications with AI each week. Most organizations will need help to strike the right balance between AI spending and cost optimization and deliver the expected business results.”

The ISG AI Impact Summit, September 9–10, at the Park Plaza Victoria London, will welcome leaders from Scottish Water, Bupa, BP, Barilla Group, AstraZeneca, Danske Bank, HelloFresh, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Diageo, Jaguar Land Rover, IHG, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Newcross Healthcare and more, to share perspectives on how they plan to implement AI, drive change and deliver meaningful results.

Scottish Water Chief Technology Officer John Cairney will join Hall for the first session of the event – a discussion of the utility’s practical AI deployment and the trajectory of AI across the utilities sector.

The next session, "AI's Role in Intelligent Outsourcing,” will ask roundtable participants Axel Philip, strategy director, Danske Bank; Arsalan Baig, global data science and AI manager, Barilla Group, and Clare Simmons, group head of vendor management at Bupa, how AI will shape the future of the business outsourcing services sector.

The ISG Startup Challenge will round out day one, featuring entrepreneurs pitching their business innovations to a panel of judges for an audience vote. David Sully, CEO, Advai, which assesses AI failures so clients can improve their AI systems’ trustworthiness, will face off against James Drayson, CEO and co-founder of Appella AI, which develops ethical and responsible conversational AI for the customer service, cybersecurity, legal and healthcare sectors.

On the second day of the event, Oliver Patel, enterprise AI governance lead for AstraZeneca, will join the "AI Governance and Compliance: A Practical Playbook” session to review the importance of guardrails, controls and responsible AI use.

According the ISG Market Lens AI study, 22 percent of respondents said future regulatory impacts are a top-three challenge to adopting AI, while 20 percent identified internal AI governance as a top challenge and 16 percent cited unintended liability and risks.

The legal, regulatory and risk implications of AI mainstreaming will be covered by Jagvinder Kang, partner, International and UK Head of IT Law at Mills & Reeve LLP, in the "TECHtalk: Unlocking the AI Code – Beyond the 'Terminator'” session, as well as the "Regulation & Innovation – Can They Co-exist to Drive Enterprise Value?” panel discussion with Emma Di Iorio, senior data privacy director, Diageo; Manivannan Janakiraman, senior product manager, LSEG; Ravi Jay, head of agile delivery, Jaguar Land Rover, and Aditi Pandey, head of sourcing and vendor management for NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster.

In the session, "How Data Driven Can You Be?,” Robert Chilvers, chief data and AI officer, Newcross Healthcare; Nikolas Schriefer, director of product - Global AI, HelloFresh; Debasis Bisoi, global head, SVP, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and Gael Decoudu, chief digital officer, Noggin HQ, will discuss data engineering and AI integration challenges.

Hitachi Digital Services, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Accenture, Persistent Systems and Unisys are ISG AI Impact Summit event sponsors. Change Rebellion is an influencer partner, and CIOInsights, CIOReview, CIO TechWorld, CrmXchange, Digital Workplace Group, Hifo.co, HRM Outlook, ICON Outlook, the Technology Business Management Council and Telecom Reseller are media partners.

About ISG

