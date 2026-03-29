Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
29.03.2026 16:03:00
Nvidia Just Announced Hardware for AI Data Centers in Space. Here Are the Very Real Implications.
The idea of data centers in space sounds like science fiction, but it's a business concept that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is taking seriously. On March 16, it announced a new computing module that could slowly start to shape the infrastructure needed to turn those ambitions in the space community into more of a reality.We will dive deeper into that announcement, but first, let's set the stage with some context.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!