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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

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29.03.2026 16:03:00

Nvidia Just Announced Hardware for AI Data Centers in Space. Here Are the Very Real Implications.

The idea of data centers in space sounds like science fiction, but it's a business concept that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is taking seriously. On March 16, it announced a new computing module that could slowly start to shape the infrastructure needed to turn those ambitions in the space community into more of a reality.We will dive deeper into that announcement, but first, let's set the stage with some context.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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