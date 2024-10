Nvidia Stock: 3 Reasons the AI Superstar Can Move Higher in Q4

In case you had forgotten that the stock market still belonged to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), its CEO, Jensen Huang, reminded investors in a CNBC interview last week.Demand for Nvidia 's new Blackwell chip is "insane," he said, adding, "It [Blackwell] gives us an opportunity to triple down, to really drive the innovation cycle so that we can increase capabilities, increase our throughput, decrease our costs, decrease our energy consumption." While the Blackwell platform is highly anticipated by both Nvidia 's customers and the investor community, the AI chip pioneer's stock has been stuck in neutral for the past few months after it peaked in June.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool