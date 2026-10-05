Nvidia Stock: Buy at the High?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution so far. And it's very easy to understand why. The tech giant is a designer of chips that power crucial AI tasks -- and Nvidia's chips, known as graphics processing units (GPUs), are the fastest around. Since companies running AI workloads are highly focused on speed, they've rushed to Nvidia.

All of this has generated explosive earnings growth at the tech powerhouse and driven market cap and the share price to record levels. Last year, Nvidia became the first company to reach $4 trillion in market value -- and it's kept marching higher, now well surpassing $5 trillion and maintaining its position as the world's most valuable company.

Meanwhile, the stock is on track for a 25% gain this year and, during trading last week, reached its highest level ever. Nvidia may seem like a no-brainer buy, but some investors have worried that weakness in the general economic environment or any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending could hurt the stock. Considering the full picture, is Nvidia stock a buy today as it trades close to its highest ever? Let's find out.

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