NOV Aktie

NOV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.11.2025 11:00:00

Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket After Nov. 19. Here's Why.

A look at the data would suggest that there hasn't been a bad time to buy Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock over the past few years.If you bought at the start of the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race in 2023, you're up over 1,180%. Even if you bought at its most recent peak (early November), you're only down about 10% from your investment, which showcases the strength of the stock. Normally, when investors see a stock hovering around all-time highs, they get a bit concerned and assume that the stock is "expensive."However, that's not how investors should look at it. Trying to buy the best companies means you're likely buying into businesses that rarely trade at discounts. If it's a great business, finding stocks trading near all-time highs isn't necessarily a bad thing, as it shows that the business is executing at a high level and people know it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOV Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten