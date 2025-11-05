|
Obayashi H1 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Obayashi (OBA.F) reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent was 77.97 billion yen, an increase of 42.9% from previous year. Profit per share was 110.84 yen compared to 76.12 yen. First half net sales were 1.16 trillion yen, down 5.0% from prior year.
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 149.0 billion yen, and net sales of 2.57 trillion yen.
