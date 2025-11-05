05.11.2025 06:30:51

Obayashi H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Obayashi (OBA.F) reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent was 77.97 billion yen, an increase of 42.9% from previous year. Profit per share was 110.84 yen compared to 76.12 yen. First half net sales were 1.16 trillion yen, down 5.0% from prior year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 149.0 billion yen, and net sales of 2.57 trillion yen.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließlcih uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es zur Wochemitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
