Occidental - CrownRock Deal Receives U.S. Antitrust Approval

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) announced that the waiting period for its acquisition of CrownRock, L.P. under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired.

With the expiration of the waiting period, the conditions to closing have been satisfied, other than those that are to be satisfied at closing, Occidental said in a statement.

The CrownRock acquisition is expected to close in August.

In December 2023, Occidental agreed to acquire CrownRock L.P., a joint venture of CrownQuest Operating LLC and Lime Rock Partners, in a cash and stock deal valued at approximately $12.0 billion, including the assumption of CrownRock's debt.