OCI Global, Orascom Construction Enter Agreement On Combination

(RTTNews) - OCI Global and Orascom Construction PLC have reached an agreement in respect of their envisaged combination to establish a scalable Abu Dhabi-anchored infrastructure and investment platform. OCI shareholders will become shareholders of Orascom Construction, with their collective holding equating to approximately 47% in Orascom Construction post-combination. The deal entitles each OCI shareholder to 0.4634 Orascom Construction shares for each OCI share held.

OCI's Board of Directors has approved the combination, subject to shareholder approval. The company said it will in due course call for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in January 2026. Orascom Construction has also unanimously recommended the proposed combination to its shareholders.

Separately, OCI Global issued its third quarter trading update. The company said its continuing operations representing European Nitrogen and Corporate Entities adjusted EBITDA for third quarter maintained profitability, with European Nitrogen performance improving over the prior quarter. Total own-produced sales volumes in the European Nitrogen segment decreased by 24% compared to the same period last year. OCI expects a significant improvement in second half 2025 results compared to the first half.

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX und DAX wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend in Rot
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein ruhiger Börsenstart ab. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen weisen am Dienstag weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.
