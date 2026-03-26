Sharp Aktie
WKN: 855383 / ISIN: JP3359600008
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26.03.2026 12:51:17
Octopus reports sharp rise in solar panel sales since start of Iran war
Firm’s sales up 54% this month and Good Energy reports doubling of interest in solar after latest oil price shockSolar panel sales have risen sharply since the start of the Iran war, according to Octopus Energy, and households are opting for bigger arrays of roof panels.Sales were up 54% so far this month compared with the same period last month, the company said on Thursday. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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