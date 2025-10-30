Oi Wah Announces Interim Results



Net Profit Surges over 25%, Proposed an Interim Dividend of HK 1.0 cent per share Financial Highlights



For the six months ended 31 Aug

HK$'000

2025

2024

Change

Profit before taxation

44,696

35,962

+24.3%

Profit for the period attributable to shareholders

38,381

30,535

+25.7%

Net profit margin

46.8%

35.1%

+11.7 p.p

Basic earnings per share (HK cents)

2.0

1.6

+25.0%



HONG KONG SAR - Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 1319.HK, the "Group" or "Oi Wah") announced its interim results and its financial position. For the six months ended 31 August 2025 ("FP2026"), the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$82.0 million and profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of approximately HK$38.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 25.7%.



During the period, earnings per share was HK 2.0 cents, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 25.0%. The Board of Directors recommends an interim dividend of HK 1.0 cent.



Business Review



Mortgage loan business

In FP2026, the interest income of the mortgage loan business of the Group was approximately HK$33.6 million, which accounted for approximately 41.0% of the Group's total revenue. As at 31 August 2025, the gross mortgage loan receivable was approximately HK$654.1 million and during the period, the total new mortgage loans granted amounted to approximately HK$121.6 million. The net interest margin of the mortgage loan business is about 9.6%. There were 27 new cases of mortgage loan transactions.



Pawn Loan Business

In FP2026, the interest income generated from the pawn loan business was approximately HK$39.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 4.5%. The Group recorded gain from disposal on repossessed assets of approximately HK$9.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 60.7%. It is mainly attributable to the appreciation of



During the period, the Group continued to channel resources to advertising and promotion, in order to enhance the Group's brand exposure. Such effort has generated demand of one-to-one pawn loan appointment services for pawn loans of loan size exceeding HK$0.1 million. The Group recorded average loan amount of approximately HK$12,600 per transaction during FP2026.



Prospects



Looking ahead, the global economy is expected to continue its moderate recovery, although uncertainties related to macroeconomic policies and geopolitical developments are likely to persist. Geopolitical tensions and market volatility are no longer occasional and are coming structural. The Board believes that residential property prices in Hong Kong are approaching the bottom and are likely to gradually recover in the coming quarters, provided that fundamental basis of economic conditions remain broadly unchanged. However, the commercial and industrial property segments are expected to remain subdued, reflecting ongoing structural and demand-side challenges. In light of these factors, the Board maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook on the property market and the broader local economy, while remaining vigilant to potential downside risks stemming from external shocks and domestic market developments.



To drive profit growth, the Group has strategically partnered with PACM Group to establish a fund, marking our entry into the real estate private credit institutional investment management sector. We will proactively explore expansion opportunities in local and overseas developed markets and maintain prudent investment oversight to mitigate market risks and maximize returns for both investors and shareholders.



Furthermore, the Group will continue to review strategic shop locations and consider potential acquisition opportunities within established pawn businesses to further enhance customer experience and maintain robust operational profitability. These initiatives are intended to reinforce our market leading position and ensure sustainable long-term growth amid evolving industry dynamics.



Mr. Edward Chan, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said, "Amid an external environment filled with uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and market volatility have become the new normal. The Group will continue to prudently keep abreast of market trends and adjust our business strategies with agility. Through our strategic partnership fund with PACM Group, we will proactively explore promising overseas investment opportunities to diversify the Group's revenue streams. Looking ahead, we will adhere to prudent management principles and remain committed to delivering sustainable long-term returns for our shareholders, further strengthening our leading position in the industry."

Hashtag: #OiWah #?? #InterimResults #????

